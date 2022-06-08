Remote Cairngorms office is one of Scotland’s buildings of the year

Quarry Studios has been named as one of Scotland’s best new buildings.

Moxon Architects’ own office is a low-lying building, surrounded by thick forest, tucked into the bowl of a former quarry in the Cairngorm National Park.

The building combines a studio and café; a private and a public face, with the latter providing valuable amenity to the small community. It is welcoming and accessible, with a layout that is conceptually tied to the landscape.

The lightweight building nestles into its site, in harmony, and was designed to support local labour through the promotion of traditional trades and contemporary construction techniques.

Quarry Studios is one of eight buildings in Scotland to win a RIAS Award for 2022. It now forms part of the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architecture prizes in the world - which will be announced in November.

The RIAS Awards demonstrate the quality and breadth of architectural endeavour in Scotland. All types and sizes of architectural projects can win a RIAS Award, as the list of 2022 awards winners demonstrates.

Buildings are assessed by an expert jury who look at each project’s architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

RIAS President Christina Gaiger PRIAS said: “Once more I have been impressed and inspired by the breadth of exceptional projects to be recognised by the RIAS Awards.

"This year’s awards demonstrate that you can find outstanding Scottish architecture pretty much anywhere – from city centres to some of the most remote spots in the country.

"The awards also demonstrate the resilience of our profession – whether that is a house built by hand over many years or projects delivered during the tough times of the pandemic.