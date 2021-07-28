Restructuring at The Barn

Simone Stewart (left) and Victoria Layt

The network of voluntary affiliate groups and associate artists work closely with our small staff team, to deliver a high-quality programme that draws on shared skills and experience.

In January 2020 the Barn board made a bold decision following the departure of the Director of six years, not to replace the role.

Instead it was agreed that the current team would restructure to create a Senior Management Team; Victoria Layt (general manager), Cath Du Preez (head of operations) and Simone Stewart (head of creative programme). This move allowed the Barn to bring in much needed additional staff including a fundraising coordinator and a volunteer coordinator.

Cath Du Preez

Victoria Layt came to the Barn with a senior management background and 14 years’ experience of various roles in payroll in both the corporate and third sector. The degree in Environmental Geography that Victoria holds also compliments the Arts & Ecology interests of the Barn.

Cath Du Preez has managed the operations side of the venue for five years. She brings more than 35 years' experience in management, operations and leadership.

Prior to joining the Barn, Cath had a series of successful roles within large corporates, SMEs and her own businesses that spanned the IT, hospitality and wellbeing sectors. A co-founder of an award-winning music/cabaret venue and a festival director, joining the Barn was a return to the arts and creative sector for Cath.

Simone Stewart joined the Barn team in January 2019, having previously been an arts consultant and curator with experience at several national museums and arts institutions in the UK including Royal Academy of Arts and the Wallace Collection.

Simone has written numerous texts on arts and performance and has participated at various national and global events on art, from International Arts and Health conferences, arts festivals and Biennales.