Riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Deeside

Deilveroo launches in Deeside next month.

Deliveroo is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

The expanding UK Deliveroo team are looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

It is a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study.

It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Deeside and we’re excited to be launching next month.

"We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.

"Anyone who's interested should head over to our website to sign up.”

Deliveroo’s arrival in Deeside will also be a major boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.

Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply at restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb to become a Deliveroo partner.