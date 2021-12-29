Royal Lochnagar Distillery celebrates Royal Warrant

Distillery Manager Sean Phillips with the casket (Photo: Mike Wilkinson)

To mark this honour, the first cask filled at the distillery in Ballater after the granting of the Royal Warrant has gone on public display, proudly bearing the Scottish Royal Arms in full heraldic colours against a Royal Lochnagar blue background.

This was hand painted by artist Thomas Oates, son of a senior carriage restorer whose family has worked for generations at The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Warrant is recognition of the regular supply of goods to the Royal Household and permits Royal Lochnagar to display the Royal Arms on its Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskies and at the distillery, a mile from Her Majesty’s Balmoral Estate.

Ewan Andrew, director of The Lochnagar Distillery Ltd, who has been appointed as Grantee for the Royal Warrant, said: “Being granted a Royal Warrant is a great privilege for everyone associated with Royal Lochnagar.

"The Distillery has a long association with the Royal Family and it is a source of great pride that we have become Scotch Whisky Distillers By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Fed by the crystal-clear water of the Scarnock springs, Royal Lochnagar is a highly traditional distillery, continuing to use manual methods of production to distil a fine quality Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky known for its rich, delicately balanced character.

The Distillery was founded in 1845 as New Lochnagar, and renamed Royal Lochnagar three years later after a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert . The Duke of Rothesay has visited on three occasions.

Today, Royal Lochnagar is part of the fabric of the Royal Deeside community and a popular destination when travel allows, welcoming over 20,000 visitors each year for tours and tastings.