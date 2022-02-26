Royal Northern Spring Show returns to Thainstone Centre

The Royal Northern Spring Show returns after being cancelled in 2021.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts, is set to attract cattle, sheep and horses from breeders throughout Scotland.

As well as outdoor and indoor trade stands, there will also be various other competitions including cereals, silage, stock judging and young farmers exhibits.

John Angus, head of livestock for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, said: “Once again, we are privileged to be hosting this prestigious event in the agricultural calendar and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Thainstone.

“We are pleased to have entries in from old and new exhibitors who will be showcasing the very best of livestock from the north-east and around Scotland.”

This year’s exhibition cattle section, sponsored by NorthLink Ferries, has attracted 50 entries from well-known commercial cattle producers and will be judged by David Blair of Littleinch Farm, Fife.

Forward in this section will be teams from Blair Duffton, Huntly; John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait; Jim and Balfour Baillie, Sebay; Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran; McConnachie family, Lethendry; and many others including young farmers.

The show and sale of pedigree bulls, sponsored by Azets, has more than 80 entries including eight pedigree Limousin females from the Shannas herd, Clola, Peterhead.

Judging the classes of Aberdeen-Angus, Limousins, Charolais, Simmentals, Beef Shorthorn and Salers bulls is Liam Muir from Orkney.

In the sheep sections, Jim Hunter of Wedderburn, Huntly, will be tasked with judging the 18 pairs of prime hoggs, while Jonnie Campbell, Thurso, will head up the 14 pens of breeding sheep.

The 60 carcase cattle entries will see Alistair Mitchell, Kemnay, judge the on the hoof section, while Jim Holden, Lancashire, will be tasked with judging on the hook cattle and prime hogs the following day.

In 2020, the overall champion was awarded to a Limousin cross heifer from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, which went on to sell for the top price of £5000.

The pedigree bulls peaked at 8500gns for a Simmental from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Keith.

Programme of events:

8am – judging of pedigree bulls;

9am – judging of horses and ponies, judging of sheep, judging of cereals, roots and fodder;

10am – judging of carcase cattle, judging of SWI cookery competition, young farmers’ industrial and box of produce;

11am – presentation of the pedigree bull champions trophies;

11.30am – judging of the exhibition cattle;

noon – sale of pedigree bulls, judging of the champion of champions in horse and ponies;

1.15/30pm – young farmers’ stock judging competition;

2pm – address by RNAS president, followed by presentation of the RHASS long service medals;