Scottish Sculpture Workshop shares plans for rural centre of making and art

The plans include a new ceramics studio, improved access and maximised layout and refurbishment of residential facilities for visiting artists.

The developments will be led by Collective Architecture following successful planning permission from Aberdeenshire Council

Generously supported with funding from the Bently Foundation, the developments are set to begin in October 2021 and will be ready in April 2022.

Within plans, there will be a new Community Making Space, at the front of SSW’s building, highly visible and facing out towards the community of Lumsden, its design and architecture inviting people in, with dedicated space for groups and individuals to use for meeting, making and gathering.

Over the coming years, SSW will be working with local people and artist collective Myvillages to develop a community-led programme in the space, through their project The Rural School of Economics.

New facilities for artists sit alongside the new community space, including a new ceramics studio with increased capacity, improved access and maximised layout and refurbishment of residential facilities for visiting artists.

Sam Trotman, director, SSW, said: “This is an exciting moment for SSW and Phase One of an ambitious plan ahead, where we open up our site and our organisation, and improve facilities and access for artists and the local communities.”

Camille Bently, executive director of the Bently Foundation, said: “We are proud to award a grant to an organisation with tremendous community and cultural value and with a mission which also prioritises the human need for environmental sustainability in all we endeavor. We look forward to seeing SSW continue to grow and inspire a worldwide community of artists.”