Spirits of Virtue launch new zero alcohol range

Roddy and Kerr Nicoll and (inset) the new range.

Established five years ago, Spirits of Virtue is the vision of entrepreneurs and brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll.

The company produces a range of premium brands, including alternatives to whisky, gin, vodka, rum and bourbon.

The products are made using a combination of unique Scottish Deeside mineral water, and botanicals, based on organic ingredients, made to a secret recipe.

The water is filtered through mountain rock, resulting in low mineral content and a low PH.

The trial pack will comprise five of the company’s top products, in 50ml single serve pouches; currently available from Amazon as well as the spirits of virtue website www.sovirtue.shop.

Included in the pack will be mixer and cocktail ideas, to enable the consumer to enjoy the range in one trial box.

The trial pack also includes a sachet of hibiscus flower petals.

Well known for their healthgiving properties, the dried flowers are used as an infusion, and provide a glorious riot of colour to the Pearsons botanicals hibiscus and rose blend.

Roddy said: “The zero alcohol category is growing exponentially, to fit a rapidly evolving, healthconscious market.

"We have seen the gap for a new, premium range; due to our lithe business structure we are able to react swiftly to a changing dynamic within this embryonic market.

Spirits of Virtue is a young and agile company, geared up to reacting swiftly to rapidly shifting trends, with an evolving consumer base.”

Spirits of Virtue’s Cero Cero rhubarb, ginger and sea Buckthorn botanical spirit is already distributed at Lidl and Cierto sweet rhubarb and raspberry gin alternative retails at Ald.

Spirits of Virtue was created by Roddy and Kerr Nicoll, five years ago, in Roddy’s garage. The brothers come from a long history of entrepreneurs, having previously established a number of companies.