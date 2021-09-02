Sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will host the 2022 Northern Star Business Awards

Sports presenter and broadcaster Radzi Chinyanganya is excited to be hosting the 2022 Northern Star Business Awards.

Radzi will anchor the 2022 Northern Star Business Awards, organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, when they take place on Friday, February 11, at TECA.

A familiar face on our screens, he started out his career on the BBC children’s show Blue Peter and has since gone on present shows for the BBC, Sky Sports and Channel 4. In 2020 he appeared as a contestant on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and as the main presenter on the BBC show, Our World. He was the official weightlifting presenter at the 2012 Olympics, co-presented the 2012 Paralympics and joined the 2018 BBC Winter Olympics presenting team alongside Clare Balding in PyeongChang. His passion and knowledge for athletics was evident when he presented the BBC’s coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2019 in Qatar.

Now in their 18th year, the high profile awards recognise companies around the region for exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields, from energy to innovation, customer service to people development. Held in association with principal sponsor Nucore Group, they highlight the diversity and success of organisations large and small across the city and Aberdeenshire.

Radzi said: "I have such a special affinity with Scotland; my mum is Dundonian and most of my school holidays were spent there. So with that in mind, after such an unimaginably challenging 18 months for us all but especially for commerce, I can't wait to celebrate the business community across the region being back together... and doing so, in style!

“With six months still to go and already nearly 500 people booked to attend, the 2022 awards are shaping up to be a special night and I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting.”

Seona Shand, commercial director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Northern Star Business Awards celebrate the best aspects of our region’s businesses and the qualities that have created such a strong and diverse economy here.

“We have been blown away by the quantity and quality of entries this year which show the passion and commitment that exists in local businesses and wanted to make sure the event itself reflects this.

"Radzi is known by millions of people across the country for his personable yet professional style and will be a fantastic host for the Awards."