SpringGen welcomes first apprentice to its programme

Kieran Knowles with Jenny Madhoo (Photo: Newsline media)

Kieran Knowles is studying for one-year under the Foundation Apprenticeship in Business Skills, which is equivalent to a Higher (SCQF Level 6) and is recognised by universities, colleges and employers as such.

As a pupil from Westhill Academy, Kieran has been able to partake in the apprenticeship programme as part of his school academic year under workplace mentor Jenny Madhoo, Chartered Financial Planner and Founder of SpringGen.

Since joining, Kieran has been fully immersed into a work environment that has provided an invaluable experience, advancing both his professional and personal skills. He has also provided support and valuable input into various ongoing projects across the company.

SpringGen believe in nurturing and investing in the future generation and are eager to act as a support system, guiding pupils and developing their skills.

Jenny Madhoo said: “The ethos of SpringGen revolves around encouraging young people to take an active interest in their personal finances, taking on an apprentice seemed like a natural extension. We couldn’t have hoped for a better apprentice than Kieran who always turns up full of enthusiasm and willing to learn with whatever task is put in front of him.”

Kieran added: “I decided that choosing FA Business Skills was for me as throughout my senior phase at school I have chosen all of and subsequently excelled in all of the business subjects, however this was all with a textbook in front of me and I wanted more.

"Working alongside Jenny and the SpringGen team has helped me in a multitude of ways to prepare for what lies ahead.

“The Foundation Apprenticeship, an initiative co-ordinated by Developing Young Workforce from Skills Development Scotland, provides a unique exposure into the working world, which will prove tremendously helpful in preparing for the future.