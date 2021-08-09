Stagecoach make service changes

Stagecoach Bluebird is making changes to timetables across Aberdeenshire

The changes to bus services will be effective from Monday, August 16, with updated timetables now available to download at stagecoachbus.com.

It says the majority of changes are as a result of changes to services operated on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Services affected include the 51 Ellon to New Pitsligo which will not be operated by Stagecoach, while the 231 Huntly to Alford will no longer be operated by Stagecoach on Saturdays.

The 308 Aberchirder to Inverurie and 416 Inverurie to Rhynie are both withdrawn, and the 403 Kingseat to Inverurie is a new service on Tuesdays only.

The 22 Inverurie Town Service will see a revised timetable with three journeys withdrawn, the 41 Insch to Inverurie will see a reduction in daily journeys, and the 422 Insch to Alford will have revised journey times.

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “While the changes do not affect our most popular bus services, these timetable revisions will affect some of the smaller communities across Aberdeenshire.

“I’m extremely proud of the way our team across Aberdeenshire and Moray has worked together to ensure that we can continue to deliver services in the most challenging of times.”