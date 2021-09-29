Structured Financial Planning agrees sponsorship deal with Olympic skier Alex Tilley

Skier Alex Tilley with Neil Stewart, Investment Manager and Financial Adviser.

The company, which manages over £90m of pensions and investments for personal and business clients throughout the North East of Scotland, is headquartered in Banff.

It has opened the second office to enable it to better service its growing clientele in the Royal Deeside and Aberdeen areas following the return of face to face meetings.

It will be headed up by Banchory-based Neil Stewart, Investment Manager and Financial Adviser

Richard Evans, founder and director of the company, said they decided to sponsor Alex after learning that she was from nearby Torphins.

He continued: “I am a keen skier, as are a number of our clients. As Alex is based in Torphins, with that connection and our plans to open in Banchory I was keen to explore if we could help Alex in some way.”

The sponsorship agreement, which is for an initial one-year term, will help fund Alex’s general expenses which have increased due additional covid restrictions and testing requirements.

A member of the British World Cup Squad for six years, Alex (27) competes mainly in Giant Slalom and Parallel ski events.

She competed in the world championships in the USA (2015), Switzerland (2017), Sweden (2019) and Italy (2021) and in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018.

Having passed all the selection criteria, she is on track to be selected for the 2022 games in Beijing.

Alex said: “I’m always delighted to be able to create partnerships with new sponsors and I’m so excited to be able to represent Structured Financial Planning this year.

“With the new office opening in Banchory, it’s a real pleasure to have a local sponsor and to represent the community.

“Alpine skiing isn’t a very main stream sport in the UK and so we athletes have to rely heavily on private sponsors in order to continue doing what we love, so I’m hugely grateful for the help and support.”