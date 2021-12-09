Takeaway planned for Aboyne's former TSB bank building

The former TSB building could be converted into a takeaway if plans are given the go ahead by Aberdeenshire Council.

Sava Estates is seeking planning permission from Aberdeenshire Council to create a new hot food outlet at the vacant TSB building on Ballater Road.

The bank closed its doors to customers for the final time in January.

No external changes will be made to the building other than the installation of a new state-of-the-art kitchen extraction system.

Internal changes will see the former cashier’s room converted to a kitchen area and a servery installed in the existing customer area.

If approved the proposed takeaway is expected to operate seven days a week.

A planning statement by agents Bennett Developments and Consulting said the outlet would “contribute to the local rates, represents investment in the area and will offer employment to local residents, as well as contributing to the evening economy and the overall experience of Aboyne”.

The plan has received one objection from a neighbouring resident raising concerns about increased noise from customers and traffic as well as litter, odour and anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile Mid Deeside Community Council said the building had the potential to be an “anchor” for Aboyne town centre and could enhance the area if it was taken on by an “attractive and vibrant” business.

It believes the conversion would be “more suited” to a takeaway than a restaurant. However, it noted that the plan “will not be welcomed by all” and have asked that the proposal’s impact on the conservation area be taken into consideration.

Council planners have recommended it be granted as it would see an existing retail building brought back into use and could help to increase footfall in the village.

Their report states that “the proposed change of use is considered an appropriate infill use in the Aboyne town centre and the character and setting of the Aboyne Conservation Area would be unaffected by the proposal”.

They add that the development is not considered to result in an adverse amenity impact as noise and odour control measures proposed, and appropriate conditions, would limit any amenity loss to that which is reasonably tolerable.