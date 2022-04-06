The Pilates Hut launches new therapy programme for sufferers of Long Covid

The therapy programme helps people suffering from Long Covid, on their journey back to health and wellbeing.

The programme also helps people who have suffered and who are currently recovering from an injury or illness.

There are very few services available for the on-going treatment of and recovery from Long Covid. This 6 week course which includes Myofascial Pressure point release, Mobility Release, Muscle Balance and Stability and finally Strength, Endurance and Load.

Owner and director of The Pilates Hut, Michelle Fottrell, is able to provide this unique service because of the extensive range of Pilates apparatus housed at their studio in Banchory.

The Pilates Hut is proud to be Aberdeen City and Shire’s only fully comprehensive Pilates studio.

Movement and exercise therapy is particularly important for anyone scheduled for surgery and preparing your body for a surgical procedure has been known to speed up post theatre recovery rates.

Michelle explains: “Exercise therapy uses movements to improve the way the body functions. It focuses on moving the body and its different parts to relieve symptoms and improve mobility – and of course levels of fitness. You can use exercise therapy for the prevention and management of pain and along the way, get to know your body and the way it works better.”

The Pilates Hut’s new Movement & Exercise Therapy programme also helps people who have been through surgery from a chronic injury due to a fall, to recover their health and wellbeing more quickly.

Through her Pilates work, Michelle identified that many of her clients struggle to get the specific help they need for recovery. In many cases people struggle to commit to a Physiotherapist’s prescribed exercise and then are left to self-manage, without guidance. This commonly results in clients forgetting to do their prescribed exercises.

The Pilates Hut is currently accepting clients direct from the medical professional and general public.