Top business award for Banchory firm

A Deeside company has won a leading business award.

Banchory-based Ecosse IP Ltd (EIP) received the Elevator Innovation Award 2019.

EIP was one of three finalists in the category at the event held last Thursday.

The company was established in July last year and specialises in designing and delivering a range of cost-effective subsea solutions.

EIP has expanded its staff, both permanent and contract, including the appointment graduate interns to support engineering and business development/marketing as the firm adds to its product range.

EIP managing director Dorothy Burke said: “It is such a fantastic achievement for EIP to have received this accolade for all that we’ve achieved since being established last summer.

“2019 has been a busy year for the team having completed several harbour trials and product demonstrations to offshore companies.

“Winning the Innovation Award is indeed a privilege for the company and something that we are really proud of achieving.”

Several new products are under development, with launches scheduled for later this year and into early 2020.