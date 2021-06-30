Tourism businesses encouraged to sign-up to new north-east visitor pass

Moira Gash and Sarah Harker of DeeTour is behind the Northern HighLights Pass idea.

The Northern HighLights Pass aims to encourage visitors to explore the region, providing them with a range of money saving offers from leading tourist attractions, hospitality providers and local businesses.

It already has the backing of leading tourism bodies VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire along with Aberdeenshire Council.

Prompted by sightseeing passes available in major cities around the world, the Northern HighLights Pass was conceived by Moira Gash and Sarah Harker of Aberdeenshire business DeeTour.

They were part of the team behind destination management organisation Visit Royal Deeside, before its remit was absorbed by VisitAberdeenshire.

Moira and Sarah were aided in creating the pass by Open Pass, a developer of cloud-based software for the tourism sightseeing sector.

Valid for two or five consecutive days, each Northern HighLights Pass gives visitors discounted access to a selection of visitor attractions, museums and activities.

Visitors show the pass at participating businesses where the relevant discount is then applied.

Among the attractions already signed up are National Trust for Scotland properties, Grampian Transport Museum, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, Blair Castle, Strathisla Distillery, Peterhead Prison Museum and MacDuff Marine Aquarium.

Co-director of DeeTour, Moira Gash, said: “The Northern HighLights Pass is something new and exciting for the north-east tourism sector. It brings a concept widely used and understood by visitors in major cities around the world to the local marketplace. This is a platform for businesses around the region to work together to showcase what it has to offer and provide holidaymakers with an added incentive to visit."

Sarah Harker, co-director of DeeTour, said: “We are keen to have a conversation with all tourism related businesses across the north-east to explore how they can sign up to the Northern HighLights Pass. Each individual visitor attraction, hospitality business, activity provider or shop can tailor the discount they offer to suit their individual organisation. Generally, most businesses are offering savings of between ten and twenty per cent, with some applying the discount to specific products or services.

“This is an opportunity to build a product for visitors to the area that adds real value to both the industry and the tourist. With tourism expected to be a growth sector in the years to come, the Northern HighLights Pass is a product to support it for the long-term.”