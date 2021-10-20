Unique products go on sale at FOLD Craft & Design Store

Designer Sarah Diver Lang's products are now on sale at FOLD.

FOLD is the Barn’s dedicated retail and workshop space that presents the best in contemporary craft and design from Scotland's established and emerging designer-makers.

The store values and stocks products that are uniquely hand made with intention, purpose and care.

Maria Laidlaw, FOLD Craft Manager said: “The recipients of the 2021 Hamewares commission were chosen specifically because of their values and design practices which closely align with ours at the Barn and FOLD.”

Products created by Rebecca Jane Kaye are also available.

The designers chosen to fulfil the commission are Rebecca J Kaye of Ploterre and Sarah Diver Lang.

Each designer came up with textile-based designs, one using organic cotton and hemp, the other using lambswool, but from entirely different and interesting perspectives.

Sarah said: “Having the opportunity to create new work through the commission has been great.

"I have embraced the aspects of my practice such as natural dyeing and hand block printing which are slow and labour intensive.

"The design was inspired by my visit to the Barn seeing the two aspects of the natural environment surrounding it - the allotments and walled garden against the wild gardens and surrounding landscape.”

Rebecca said: “My creative practice uses environmental data to create designs using sustainable processes and materials so this brief couldn’t have been more perfect.

"I set about researching information on natural habitats and came across a European standard dataset, which describes specially protected areas across the UK as well as species that are in danger of extinction.

"The design aims to tell this story by weaving the information into a household item that we see as an object of comfort within our own habitat.

"The design is based around a grid pattern and each square represents a special site of interest.”

The Hamewares New Perspectives collection is now available to buy in FOLD.