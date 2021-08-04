VisitAberdeenshire’s work highlighted in latest annual review

Mike Ward, Curator of the Grampian Transport Museum, has spoken of how the Business Recovery Programme has helped the museum.

Throughout the most challenging of years for the tourism sector, VisitAberdeenshire concentrated on adapting its marketing and development activities to meet rapidly changing circumstances.

Spearheading VisitAberdeenshire’s work during the last year was its Business Recovery Programme, a pioneering multi-strand programme that helped local hospitality and tourism businesses build resilience in an increasingly uncertain market.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire said: “The recovery programme has been the talismanic project of the last twelve months, giving industry some much needed guidance and steer, delivered by our Tourism Development team alongside industry experts from across the UK.

“In addition, our marketing plans were re-shaped, retargeted, paused, then reactivated, and our endeavours to secure long term business from tour operators and conference organisers adapted as normal routes to market were closed.

"This continues to be a team effort across the region, with tangible outcomes demonstrating the value of the continued support for tourism from Opportunity North East and our two local authorities.”

One business that saw the benefit of the Business Recovery Programme was the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

Curator Mike Ward MBE explained: “Covid 19 brought the Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) to a shuddering full stop for the first time in four decades. Always looking for positives, we used the time to take stock, look to the future, and press reset.

"From the start of lockdown, it became obvious that our experience was not unique and that we were not alone in facing difficulties. More importantly we were clearly not alone in wanting to make good use of the down time.

"A number of key organisations were there for us from day one. Prominent among them was VisitAberdeenshire and we immediately signed up for its Business Recovery Programme.

"As the title suggests, this has been designed to help place our business in the recovery position, but it did so much more than just that. It helped us to achieve positive outcomes, making full use of the time to upskill staff in several key areas; marketing being a central theme.

“VisitAberdeenshire has helped GTM by boosting morale, upskilling staff, understanding the bigger picture and in a very tangible way, to ‘Build Back Better’.”

Jennifer Craw, Chief Executive, Opportunity North East said: “In what has continued to be a challenging time for the tourism sector the role of VisitAberdeenshire, together with Opportunity North East’s continued investment has been essential to support recovery and drive longer-term growth.