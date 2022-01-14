Volunteers wanted to welcome visitors to Aberdeenshire

VisitAberdeenshire is looking to add to its pool of friendly volunteers who welcome visitors to the region.

The Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteers act as ambassadors for the area, sharing local knowledge and helpful information with visitors and delegates.

Originally launched in 2019, the scheme successfully attracted a number of recruits but with the return of more in person events envisaged for 2022, VisitAberdeenshire would like to add more.

Chris Foy, CEO at VisitAberdeenshire, said: ”Creating a positive first impression of the region is really important so we are looking for individuals who will provide that for visitors and help ensure that they want to return.

“The main criteria are enthusiasm, positivity about the area and availability to help out at events which may take place throughout the week, in the evenings or over weekends. There are already a number of conferences in the diary for the coming year and having extra volunteers on hand to guide and direct visitors adds positively to their overall experience.”

Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteer Ghada Sherif said: “I really enjoy this role as it gives me the opportunity to meet a variety of new people, do something useful and enthuse about this wonderful part of the world. I thoroughly recommend it.”