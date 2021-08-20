Wedding couples in Aberdeenshire invited to arrive in style in a Land Rover

Andy Findlay and Bridgit Edmonstone, with Olive, the sage green Land Rover. (Photo: Rhea Photography)

Couple Andy Findlay and Bridgit Edmonstone, who met whilst working at Scotland’s Rural College, have launched their new concept in wedding car hire and hope that as restrictions ease, their business will take off.

Based in Aberdeenshire and covering weddings, elopements and events throughout the north of Scotland, Bonnets and Boots aims to offer a fun, stylish and unique wedding car alternative.

Featuring an iconic 1983 sage green Series 3 Land Rover, affectionately known as Olive, Bonnets and Boots is looking to add a sense of style and personality to the big day for brides and grooms, and is guaranteed to turn heads and have guests talking.

With seating for up to six passengers, the Land Rover offers versatility for accommodating the bridal party.

Olive is accompanied by Babs, a mini 'Toylander' decked out in the same colour scheme, delighting the younger wedding guests and providing great photo opportunities.

Future plans are in the pipeline, including offering other events such as celebration picnics, proposals and birthdays in collaboration with a local artisan catering company.

Andy, who is a freelance training instructor in the land-based sector, and Bridgit, who has had a long career in marketing, say they pride themselves on customer service and attention to detail.

Inside the restored Land Rover, the wedding party will be treated to luxury blankets and a picnic basket with water and bubbly for their drive.

The interior is decorated with twinkling lights, white roses and eucalyptus. The exterior is decorated with raffia and florals in neutral colours but can be tailored to suit clients’ specifications.

Andy said: “With the easing of restrictions, the current trend for relaxed, informal and intimate weddings and a demand in the market for ‘something different’, Bridgit and I spotted a gap in the market, combined our interests and the ensuing result is a unique package which we hope will be a great alternative for local couples.”