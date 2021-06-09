World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre prepares to reopen its doors to the public

World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre is prepareing to reopen its doors to the public on June 23.

A new easy-to-use ticket booking system has been launched to manage numbers of people visiting and to keep both staff and visitors safe.

Tickets can be booked now at www.worldhorsewelfare.org/book-your-visit-to-belwade-farm.

Lisa Gardiner, Centre Promotion Officer at Belwade, said: “It is a wonderful time of the year here at Belwade and we’ve had some gorgeous foals born here recently too. We’ve continued to take in horses and ponies in need despite being closed to the public since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our wonderful team have been very busy with new arrivals and continuing the rehabilitation work with them, preparing them for rehoming and the next stage in their lives when they are ready. We can’t wait to welcome people back once more and there is lots to see and find out about.”

With the impact of Covid-19 causing a 20% decline in income the charity is introducing a small charge for visiting the centre and to help support the visitor facilities.

Between Wednesday 23 July and Sunday 1 August Belwade Farm is open from 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday).

From Wednesday 4 August the Farm is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1pm to 4pm and Thursday and Sunday all day from 11am to 4pm (closed Monday and Tuesday).

Tickets will cost £3 per person and children under 5 free.

This will give access to the Visitor Centre and displays, farm walks, enable visitors to meet some of the ponies with a member of staff, geocaching and fairy woodland. There will be no access to farm buildings.

During the closure, the team at Belwade have taken the opportunity to improve their popular licenced restaurant.

Highlands [email protected] Horse Welfare, Belwade Farm offers snacks and hot meals with a truly stunning large outdoor dining area with incredible views over the farm and the surrounding Deeside countryside.

The bistro uses the best quality local produce supporting local businesses. Tickets do not need to be purchased to visit the bistro, but email [email protected] to book a table, or phone 01339 885398 to avoid disappointment.

By choosing to eat in the bistro you are in turn supporting the work of the charity as all profits made go directly to helping horses in centre’s care.

People like to support charities in different ways and knowing that even by enjoying a cup of coffee you are helping the animals in their care is a real bonus.