Moorland groups have supplied 3,000 meals to those in need

Gamekeepers Joe McGowan and Jim McKerracher supporting the Game for Giving initiative

First established in 2016, the Game for Giving initiative has grown year on year, with 3,000 meals using Scottish game such as pheasant, grouse and partridge being delivered to homeless and vulnerable people throughout Angus, Grampian, Strathdearn and Speyside.

Amongst those receiving food this year are those affected by Storms Malik, Corrie and Arwen, with 200 residents of the Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside ward who lost freezer food during the lengthy power cuts being helped through donations of venison and other game by three Upper Deeside estates.

Councillor Geva Blackett said: "After not one but three storms in two months knocking out many people’s power supplies for days, I know of 200 people who have lost food in freezers at a time when rising prices are crippling already hard-up families.

"The generosity of the Moorland Keepers yet again is hugely appreciated by so many people in my ward and on their behalf I would like to say a really big thank you."

Other recipients include care home residents, homeless charities, day centres and community groups.

Lianne MacLennan, national coordinator for Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, said: “Helping those within the community is incredibly rewarding, so reaching our target of 3,000 meals delivered to people this winter is pretty special.”

Gamekeepers have also provided invaluable assistance to those affected by the recent storms being out in force in the immediate aftermath clearing trees and debris, helping to assist SSEN engineers allowing them to get the power back on and donating fuel for temporary generators. Some residents endured four days without electricity.

Lianne continued: “In times of crisis rural communities really come together and support each other. Rural workers, who go through extensive training to operate machinery and equipment, are a real asset to their local community.