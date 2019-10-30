Academy team are race winners

A team of North East daredevils have been championed for their eco-friendly podium performance at the Scottish Parliament.

Five Banchory Academy students raced their electric car “50 Shades of Green” at the international final at Silverstone on October 17, finishing 27th of 100 international teams and top from all Scottish schools.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has urged his colleagues to get behind the scratch-built team from Deeside and encourage further innovative use of green technologies.

He said: “In just a few years, pupils have gone from building radio-controlled electric cars to full-size engines.

“While the 22mph average speeds may not quite rival F1 at the moment, the innovation that Banchory pupils have shown is surely just the start.

“I am looking forward to what local pupils will be able to do with electric engines in another two years.”

Teams from China, Portugal, Poland, Singapore and a large contingent from the UK competed over two races.

All teams had built their own cars, either from a standard kit, or from scratch.

The Banchory Academy car was built from scratch two years ago and underwent a programme of performance enhancing upgrades earlier this year.

Mr Burnett’s motion read: That the Parliament congratulates a team of 5 Banchory Academy students for competing in a 90 mile race, where they came 27th out of 100 cars in their electric car “50 Shades of Green” at the International final at Silverstone.