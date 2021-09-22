Banchory Primary School enhanced with new fence thanks to Bancon Homes

From left: Earl Bashforth, Contracts Manager, Christie Fencing; John Hughes, Dht, Banchory Primary School; Jim Campbell, Construction Manager, Bancon Homes; Caleb White (P1/2), Aly Quinn (PSA), Oscar Nwokonta (P3D), Kerry Stephenson (PSA) – Banchory Primary School and Ian Christie, Director, Christie Fencing.

This will allow children who previously had restricted outdoor access, to play safely and enjoy outdoor learning activities for the first time in their own fenced playground.

The fence was funded by Bancon Homes and installed in conjunction with Aboyne-based, Christie Fencing.

The school’s specialist Life Skills Group provides support to pupils who need specialist social and emotional support.

John Hughes, deputy headteacher, said: “The new fence now allows for safe outdoor play resulting in the children feeling more independent. From the first day of term the children using the Life skills room were outside, playing with equipment that gives a range of sensory experiences and enhances their learning.

"It is an exceptional addition to Banchory Primary School. We have further plans to brighten this outside area with a range of equipment to stimulate learning. Our experience with Bancon was excellent. From the initial point of contact with Diane Stewart to communication with Jim Campbell it was extremely positive.

"Jim set up a few meetings with Earl Bashforth of Christie Fencing. They made suggestions and listened to what we were ideally looking for. There was nothing that was too much trouble. Some would say to put up a fence cannot change a school, yet over the last three weeks we have seen small changes in our pupils that would suggest the opposite.

"A massive thank you to Bancon and Christie Fencing for their very generous gift of the fence and the impact for all our pupils at Banchory Primary.”

Allan Clow, MD of Bancon Homes said: “We’re delighted to make this small improvement to the facilities at Banchory Primary School and It is fantastic to hear what a difference it is already making. We hope pupils get many years of enjoyment from their new playground.”