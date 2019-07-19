Banchory pupils take part in national YPI event

Banchory Academy was represented at the biggest annual gathering of pupils from across Scotland.

More than 1000 young people involved in the Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) recently celebrated their achievements at Perth Concert Hall.

They were joined by 200 delegates from the education, third and public sectors for inspirational talks, performances and music.

The national event addressed issues such as mental health, isolation, LGBTQ+ and period poverty.

More than 15 schools represented the issues they secured YPI grants for and shared what they have achieved through the programme in the academic year, as well as challenging their peers to consider how they will continue their own philanthropy.

Earlier this year, Banchory pupils secured £3000 for Western Isles Women’s Aid.

The theme was #generationchange, exploring ways in which young people are impacting the society of today and creating one for the future.

Wood Foundation chairman Sir Ian Wood said: “In this digital world, our generation of young people are undoubtedly ready for change and it is through initiatives such as YPI that we can support them to achieve just that.

“The maturity and confidence shown by the young people at this year’s event was again very impressive.

“The central tenet of philanthropy is caring, using time and skills to make a difference. This was clear to see at the national event.”