Close contest in coding competition

Cromar Future Group recently held the finals of its coding competition.

Judges were Ian Norris, from Robert Gordon University’s School of computing science and digital media, David Hirst, from the Tarland Food and Music Festival, and David Harper, from Cromar Future Group’s Everything Electronics youth club.

Youngsters won cash prizes from £15 to £75 together with some additional goodies provided by RGU such as a portable charging pack.

Winner of the advanced section was Jamie Holroyde, coding in python, and the intermediate level winner was Harvey Pole, coding in scratch.

Runners-up were Finlay Sewell (intermediate) and Emma and Rachel Murray (advanced).

Winners came from Banchory Academy and Torphins Primary School, and the runners-up from St. Margaret’s in Aberdeen, Midmar Primary and Alford Academy.

The judges emphasised that it had been a hard choice between the winners and those who came second.

The youngsters presented their games to everyone and then picnicked in Tarland’s park while waiting for the coaches to complete their judging in the pavilion.

They then spent time with the judges being individually coached and finished by playing each other’s games.

The games were all required to have a food theme, and included raiding a fridge to find the right materials for a meal; helping bees find some honey; being chased by sweets while collecting cherries; and helping recover a chicken stolen by a ghost.

The competition was open to all aged 18 and under.

Cromar Future Group would encourage parents with youngsters interested in coding to put their names on its email list, so they hear directly.

They can do this by emailing the group on info@futuregroup.org.uk.