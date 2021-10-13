Construction on Countesswells Primary School now underway

Construction of the new school, led by Aberdeen City Council, began with the formation of a new vehicle access and boundary fencing at the start of next week.

The new school is being built to the north of Countesswells, overlooking the Cults Burn Park and adjacent to the neighbourhood centre and next to the new Sainsbury’s Local which opened last week.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) will ensure that, where possible, disruption to the local community is minimised.

Alex Goodfellow, director at CDL, said: “Breaking the ground of our much-anticipated school is another significant milestone for our community, and a further demonstration of the commitment to deliver a highly attractive community to live, work, play and learn.”

Parents and school pupils have been eagerly awaiting the new school which will have provision for over 400 pupils as well as around 60 nursery children.

Plans for the modern school include a space for early years’ education, an all-weather pitch and two separate playgrounds as well as an outdoor classroom which will offer an innovative approach to teaching and learning.

Residents got a preview of what their first new primary school would look like and were able to comment on the design and lay-out at a consultation event last year.

Karen Watt, community liaison officer at Countesswells added: “All our residents were really excited by the final designs revealed last year, which took into account their feedback and ideas.

"This approach is part of our ambition to grow and nurture the community ethos we have created at Countesswells.”

Countesswells Primary School pupils are currently being taught in the former Hazlewood School, overseen by Countesswells Primary School headteacher Paula Rough.

Countesswells will eventually comprise 3,000 homes, along with healthcare facilities, local business units and shops, neighbourhood centres, green and civic spaces and extensive parkland.