Creative pupils remained motivated during lockdown

Pupil Austen from Towie School with his snow scupltures.

The creative activities ranged from designing snow sculptures, writing a poem in Doric, and singing sunny and uplifting songs.

During the first lockdown, Towie School devised a competition for pupils to design snow sculptures.

Head Teacher Dan Frater explained: “The competition was great for the wellbeing of the children and it was fantastic to see family members join in.”

Declan and Lilah show off their snowman

As a way of recognising the children’s creativity, a big photographic display of the sculptures was on view for the whole school community to see.

Pupils at Kincardine O’Neil School were asked to reflect on their experiences during lockdown.

The youngsters then created a memory display which contained illustrations and written reflections of how they felt.

Many said they enjoyed spending time with family, so as a way of highlighting this they sung ‘You are my sunshine’ to reflect how they felt.

The pupils learnt a Makaton version of the song so everyone could share in their performance.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “It is truly heart-warming to see so many lovely ways children shared how they felt during a time of uncertainty, change and crisis.

"Many have used their creative skills to keep their spirits up.

"The time capsule will show future generations how they coped during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope children and adults alike are inspired by their talent and creativity.”

Committee vice chair Councillor Rosemary Bruce added: “These and many other contributions to the time capsule demonstrate the ingenuity and warmth shown by teachers and staff to encourage pupils to express themselves in a time of international crisis.