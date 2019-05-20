Eggs-tra funds for Cults school

Families in the area sprang into action by taking part in a community-wide Easter egg hunt competition, raising more than £800 for Cults Primary School.

CALA Homes teamed up with 10 local businesses on North Deeside Road for the annual event, concealing 10 eggs in store windows around the community.

A total of 171 participants took part in the seasonal hunt with all fully-completed entries earning lucky hunters a chocolate egg, collected from CALA’s Cults Park marketing suite, located off Kirk Brae.

For every correctly completed form, CALA also made a £5 donation towards Cults Primary School, raising an overall total of £855.

The egg-ceptional funds will be used to buy a metal outdoor container for the school’s early year resources and equipment.

Over the past four years, the school has used the donation from the Easter Egg Hunt to purchase new books for its library, new outdoor learning equipment and an audio system.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “Once again, our annual Easter Egg Hunt has been a hugely popular activity for families to enjoy over the school holidays.

“We were glad to see so many families out and about exploring the beautiful community of Cults.

“Not only did we manage to raise a fantastic amount of money for a great cause at the local school, we also had more entries this year than any previously so we’d like to thank everyone who took part.”