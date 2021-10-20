Finzean Primary School pupils take on biodiversity project

As part of the project, the pupils planted some yellow rattle seeds

The project has been supported by Action Earth, as part of the Volunteering Matters’ Campaign which wants to help local communities respond to climate change.

In Scotland we need to change how we view and use the world around us. A nature-rich future is our best response.

The children have learnt about the importance of biological recording, and started to find out what is living in their local wood.

They have identified trees, set spider traps, emptied moth traps, done sweep netting and held bug hunts. The pupils have found an uncommon moth, studied acorn galls and recorded lots of bugs and beasties.

The children are now quite expert at carefully emptying the moth trap and potting the moths up for photographing and identification.

The school is now ready to try and increase the biodiversity of their local patch by sowing yellow rattle seeds into the rough grassy areas.

The yellow rattle is parasitic on the grasses and will reduce their vigour, reducing the competition and thus allowing more wildflower species to start growing.

More species of wildflowers also means more insects and hopefully a general increase in the biodiversity on the paths.

This is an experiment and the school started by sowing the seeds on Monday and Tuesday last week with the children. If it works, it will also in time reduce their carbon footprint as less mechanical grass cutting will be needed.

The yellow rattle seed and the educational equipment we have been using have been funded by Action Earth.

Action Earth will be supporting around 140 projects in Scotland in 2021 with grant awards of up to £500. These grants are aimed at groups who support and encourage volunteer activity through practical environmental projects for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.