Finzean School’s ‘extraordinary involvement’ in partnership working pays off

The small rural school which serves a number of local areas including Ballogie, Birse, and Strachan and the Finzean community has been working alongside Birse Community Trust on various projects for a number of years.

Their ‘Aye it wis A’abody’ project which has enabled pupils to explore the local area’s links with the Caribbean slave trade has been recognised with a Pearson National Teachers Award for Impact Through Partnership 2021 (Highly Commended).

The school has also received an Anne Frank Award for ‘Active participation and extraordinary involvement in the promotion of Equality, Diversity and Human Rights,’ relating to the same project.

This term the dynamic partnership working has taken a new turn, with Birse Community Trust Manager, Toni Watt running sessions in the school woods collecting biological records for the North East Scotland Biological Records Centre.

P5-7 pupils enjoyed quite an exciting moment when one of the pupils spotted a very well camouflaged and relatively rare moth, a yellow-barred brindle. Project files were sent for expert checking and the pupils received feedback that it is only the second time one has been spotted in the area since they were first recorded in 2003.

Headteacher Vivien Moorhouse said: “Partnership working makes our projects more meaningful and worthwhile for the pupils who can see how their contributions fit into a bigger picture. We are very proud of our work looking at the history and heritage of the local area and we’ve enjoyed a very good start to our collection of biological records.”

Finzean pupils have also benefited this term from a pilot project alongside Dyslexia Scotland, providing online tutors who support dyslexic children and young people in one-to-one sessions as well as small groups.