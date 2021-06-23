Kilted Chef goes back to school to support food education

Craig Wilson, the Kilted Chef and owner of Eat on the Green restaurant launches the Kilted Kitchen Learning Project to inspire young people to share his passion for food, with Primary 1 and Primary 2 pupils from Alford Primary School.

The initiative includes a series of films aimed at nursery level to Primary 7, exploring Craig’s journey to becoming a chef, what his job entails and how he became interested in food.

Pupils also learn more about the north east’s rich larder, whilst developing a greater awareness of different foods, and gaining essential ‘life skills’ in food handling and cookery. The project is underway in Alford Primary School and will continue into the 2021/2022 session.

Craig Wilson, the Kilted Chef, with pupils, Annabel Main (Primary 2) and David Crawford (Primary 1).

Craig said: “My mission is to ignite a passion for food amongst young people. Creating an interest in food early in life, is vital for developing healthy relationships with food and gaining basic cookery skills enables us to be independent and create good, nutritionally balanced meals which not only taste great, but are good for us too.

"It’s more important now than ever, that there is a focus on mental and physical health amongst young people, and food is a great place to start.”

Whilst the project explores provenance and sustainability, it will also look at themes such as food, family and feelings. This includes the creation of a ‘warm and fuzzy cookbook’. This will feature recipes shared by pupils, of their favourite foods they enjoy when they are looking for some comfort, or a dish that reminds them of a special time or place or something they would eat everyday if they could!

Pupils will also have the opportunity for live virtual sessions with Craig, where he will challenge pupils to find and share their ‘food heroes’.

He continues: “The project will encourage young people to get involved in cooking at home but most importantly, I hope it will get families around the dinner table, enjoying good food and talking about their day. Food is something that brings people together and I’m excited to see what the pupils produce.”

Elaine McGowan, headteacher at Alford Primary School said: “As part of the curriculum, young people learn about the ‘World of Work’ and the Kilted Kitchen Learning Project will bring the food and drink sector to life. As a chef and ambassador for food and drink, we are delighted to work with Craig and tell his story, giving pupils a first-hand snapshot of what it is like working in the hospitality industry.”

Teachers will also play a part as they will take part in a Masterchef style challenge, judged and filmed by pupils.

Elaine continues: “The Masterchef Challenge is something we are all really excited about. It will be a real test of our cooking and organisation skills and we hope that the judges will be a bit more lenient than John Torode and Gregg Wallace.”