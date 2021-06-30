New headteacher at Aboyne Academy to focus on excellence and developing community links

Michael Foy is the new Head Teacher of Aboyne Academy.

He was depute headteacher prior to his new post following his predecessor Lorraine Scott’s retirement.

Mr Foy said: “I am delighted to take up post as headteacher at Aboyne Academy after 13 years here, first as principal teacher of Humanities and then as depute headteacher.

"I am looking forward to building on the work of previous Head Teachers Raymond Jowett and Lorraine Scott and taking the school forwards over the coming months and years.

“Aboyne Academy is a fantastic school with a strong positive ethos, young people with huge potential and a very dedicated and talented staff. My vision for the school is for a school which is unique, inclusive and sustainable with a focus on excellence and wellbeing.

"The school is very much at the centre of this community. I want us to further our existing community links, creating opportunities to develop pupils’ skills, capabilities and attributes in a variety of new ways going forwards that benefit the community as well as pupils.”

The school was recently selected as an ‘Excelerate’ school, an exciting curriculum-based initiative which will see Aboyne Academy work in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and the Wood Foundation, aiming to develop relationships, and activities between schools, employers and the wider community.

Aboyne Academy already has successful relationships with local employers such as The Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar and the Glen Tanar Estate, and Mr Foy hopes the ‘Excelerate’ partnership will see links develop with national and international organisations and businesses too.

Mr Foy began his career as a geography teacher and then principal teacher of Geography at Bankhead Academy in Aberdeen. Six years later he became principal teacher of Humanities at Aboyne Academy and then became depute headteacher.