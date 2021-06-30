New headteacher for Alford Academy

Angela Wotherspoon who has been appointed head teacher of Alford Academy.

She was depute head teacher at Mearns Academy prior to her new post following her predecessor Moira Milne announcing her retirement.

Speaking about her reaction to finding out she had got the job, Ms Wotherspoon said: “I just thought ‘wow’! I was just so pleased. I could have cried because I was so happy. I have wanted to be a head teacher for a while so just getting the call to say I had been successful was just fantastic. I was so delighted it was Alford Academy as well.”

Initially, Ms Wotherspoon started teaching in 1993 at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, Fife, as an English teacher.

In 1996 she became an acting principal teacher of guidance at the same school. A year later she performed the same role at Mearns Academy. In 2006, she was seconded to Cults Academy for 16 months as acting depute head teacher.

In September 2007, she became acting depute head teacher at Mearns Academy before her position was made permanent in March 2008.

In February 2019, she became an acting quality improvement officer within Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Service. She returned to her post as depute head teacher at Mearns Academy 23 months later.

Ms Wotherspoon was not initially drawn to a career in teaching but standing up in front of a class in the classroom, whilst completing her teacher training qualification at Jordonhill College in Glasgow, made her think ‘this is what I want to do.’

Speaking about what inspired her to become a head teacher, she said: “I have always been quite driven and ambitious. I want the absolute best for our children. I have had a number of different roles and it was the next natural progression for me. I think I can bring the learning and experience I have to the head teacher role. It’s about getting the absolute best for our children and young people.”