New headteacher for Crombie Primary School

Angela Pond, who has been appointed head teacher of Crombie Primary School

She was head teacher of Monymusk Primary School and depute at Crombie Primary School prior to her new role.

Mrs Pond said: “This has been a career-long dream of mine. I started my career at Crombie. When I got the call to say I had been successful I was really quite overwhelmed.”

Mrs Pond graduated in 1999 from the then Northern College in Dundee with a post graduate degree in education following a degree in Biochemistry from the university of Aberdeen.

Shortly after she graduated, she relocated to Aberdeen. Mrs Pond applied for a job at Crombie School to work in early intervention with children but was instead given a class teacher role.

She started a family and took a career break which saw her relocate to Houston in America. When she returned to Aberdeenshire, Mrs Pond applied to be a supply teacher again at Crombie Primary School. She quickly became a full-time permanent primary teacher at the school before becoming depute.

Mrs Pond said: “Crombie has got a special place in my heart because it is where all the big stuff in my life happened. I got engaged there, married there, and had my children there. Therefore, it is really somewhere I feel like I belong. It feels like home.”

She added: “My immediate priority has got to be the community spirit and the children. I adore the children at Crombie. They are really pretty special. The team and the teaching staff are like family to me. They work together so well. My priority is to pull everything together to create one big, happy school community working together to enhance the learning opportunities of the pupils, to get out into the community, and make sure there are lots of positive links so that everybody is working jointly for the best outcomes for all.”