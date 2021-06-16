Pupils hit the right note with self-penned song

Let's here it for Eilidh Shannon on the saxaphone!

The project was run in partnership with Live Life Aberdeenshire and funded through the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative.

Classes were set the challenge of writing a collaborative song about transitions in life and what they are proud of about their local area.

The pupils wrote song lyrics, filmed video clips and recorded sounds as part of a weekly online programme of music.

The new song, named ‘Fit Like The Day!’, is the result of the work produced by all the schools and it has been recorded by local folk singer, Iona Fyfe.

Fourteen young instrumentalists from a further eight schools recorded the instrumental parts for the newly written song and made their own video clips for the accompanying music video.

Rachael Duff from Fèis Rois said: “The schools and pupils have done an amazing job at capturing their favourite things about Aberdeenshire, as well as sharing some lovely, positive, messages about transition.

"We have been overwhelmed by their creativity and the material everyone produced.

"We would like to thank all the teachers, pupils, parents and artists involved in the creation of this fantastic new song!”

Aberdeenshire's YMI programme, in partnership with Creative Scotland, creates access to high-quality music-making opportunities for young people aged 0-25 years, particularly for those that would not normally have the chance to participate.

It enables young people to achieve their potential in or through music making, and support the development of the youth music sector for the benefit of our young people.

Visit livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/arts/resources/youth-music-initiative-ymi/ to find out more.