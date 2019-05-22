School work to cost £700,000

A swimming pool at Banchory Academy is to be filled in as part of a £700,000 refurbishment.

Aberdeenshire Council has submitted a warrant for the works, which will also see the removal of changing rooms and the space converted into a multi-use teaching space with additional dining space.

With the imminent opening of the new Banchory Sports Village, which will feature a larger six-lane pool, the existing facility at Schoolhill will become redundant.

Banchory residents have been calling for upgraded sports facilities for many years, with the school pool being just 20m in length.

The new centre will also feature a training pool, three-court sports hall, fitness suite, squash courts, changing rooms, reception and cafe.

Construction officially got under way in February last year when Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson signalled the start after a series of delays.

Local councillor Ann Ross said recently: “The community of Banchory and Mid Deeside have been waiting for more than 30 years for a community swimming pool, and through the Banchory Sports Trust raised £700,000, an enormous amount of money, which was put towards the project.

“It is really exciting watching the progress at the construction site, and we are almost there with it due to open in the summer.”

Construction work on the £8 million project is in its final stages and an opening of the sports village complex is eagerly awaited by the local community.