Six schools in Aberdeenshire get ready to showcase their winning designs

Voting for the nation’s favourite opens on Wednesday, June 8, when all the winning designs will be available to view in a digital showcase.

Six schools in Aberdeenshire – including Banchory Academy – won the competition in March, going through to the final stage. Since then, the budding designers have been working hard to build and grow their gardens.

This year 340 entries were received from across Scotland. Of these 45 won a place in the digital showcase.

Schools developed environmentally friendly designs for a tiny garden telling a story, reflecting the themes of the 2022 Year of Stories, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening.

Children from as young as three, were challenged to design a colourful and sustainable garden. Finished gardens will be available to view in an online showcase, where the nation will also be able to vote for their favourite Pocket Garden.

Nicola Davidson, Education and Learning Officer for Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “This year’s competition has encouraged children to tell their own stories, a wonderful part of our culture, through their garden designs. We are delighted that schools and young people in Aberdeenshire are finding the benefits of this competition in learning, teaching and celebrating things that are important to them and their environment. The Pocket Garden designs we received were practical, creative, challenging, sustainable and full of fun! We can’t wait to share this year’s stories in the digital showcase. Make sure to vote for your favourite!”

Ella McClellan, Outreach Coordinator for Scottish Book Trust, who was involved in the judging, said: “I was delighted when I was asked if I would help to judge this year’s Pocket Garden design competition, because it combines two things I feel really passionate about, reading and nature. This lovely project brings both together, in a powerfully beneficial combination and I have really enjoyed ‘reading’ these garden narratives. It has been exciting to see the creative experimental gardens in this competition, ones that are unique to the young people who have designed them.”