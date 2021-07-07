Sustainability at the fore of final year design projects for Gray’s School of Art degree show

Visitors will be able to explore a traditional archive of artists, with a simple click through of art works, featuring audio descriptions and visual images.

One of those exhibiting, is 21-year-old product designer 3D design student, Tom Andrew from Torphins.

With a keen interest in the future of transport and an environmental consciousness, Tom has created ‘TEXTAM’, a light weight and highly functionable skateboard that reduces the reliance on private cars.

He said “I want to challenge current modes of transport. Currently, mobility in urban locations is environmentally unfriendly, congested, and unsustainable. I have created a compact and sustainable skateboard that tackles short but important journeys. I want to challenge urban transport issues and to push micro-mobility into the future.

“Textam’ provides a practical solution to the first and last mile often needed at the beginning and end of a trip made on public transport. Whilst you may take a bus or train for the most part of your journey, your final destination maybe too far to walk onto.

"Microbility products such as my lightweight skateboard, Textam, plug the gaps often found in public transport routes. In turn, this will reduce the need for private cars in city centres and make cities such as Aberdeen, greener and cleaner places to live.”

Other show highlights include Fashion & Textile design student, Cameron Lyall who is showcasing a unisex collection of clothing called ‘NO-PLACE’; Communication Design graduate, Leanne Daphne Goodall, who uses illustration to tackle the effects of climate change through a fantasy adventure story, Hollow and jewellery designer and 3D design student, Maria Laidlaw who will showcase a collection of jewellery made from repurposed scrap metal.

Head of Gray’s School of Art, Libby Curtis, said: “Our students have created an exceptional body of work for this year’s digital degree show, Onwards, which we look forward to unveiling to a global audience.

"Sustainability underpins a number of our graduate projects and demonstrate how forward-thinking our creatives are.”