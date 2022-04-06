Trees planted at Tullynessle Primary to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

The tree planting took place last week.

The Green Canopy is part of a series of events across Aberdeenshire and beyond marking this most remarkable milestone of The Queen’s reign, which began in 1952.

The Deputy Lieutenant was joined by head teacher Valerie Stoddart, pupils, teachers, and parents and carers during the tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, March 30.

Physical distancing, wearing face coverings and other Covid-19 mitigations were in place during the ceremony.

Mrs Stoddart said: “It was a privilege to welcome the Deputy Lieutenant Clare Thorogood to Tullynessle School. The children were very excited about this really special event. The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty The Queen’s enduring reign they will also be useful for outdoor learning and the environment.”

There are several Green Canopy tree planting ceremonies taking place across Aberdeenshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The focal point of the national celebrations will be over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with an extended Bank Holiday from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.