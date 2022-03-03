World Book Day gifts for Finzean pupils to enjoy reading

Aysha Hutcheon and Laura Brown, Community Champions at Banchory Morrisons, presented the books.

"We are so proud to be helping kids in our community through the donation of these wonderful books," said Aysha. “The challenges of the past couple of years really have been difficult for us all, but particularly younger children who not only missed out on school, but also just having time with their friends and teachers.”

Laura added: “We hope these stories will give children at Finzean School some fun as well as help them find a love of reading."

Pupils at Finzean Primary School with the books donated by the Morrisons Foundation.

In total over 5,000 books are being donated to school libraries in communities throughout Scotland, England and Wales as part of the partnership between the two charities to help inspire and nurture a love of reading for over 130,000 primary school children who will benefit directly from this project.

By working in partnership to donate books to communities across the country, the National Literacy Trust and Morrisons Foundation aim to support children’s literacy recovery by investing in their school libraries post-pandemic.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation trustee, said: “We’re delighted to provide books to hundreds of schools across our local communities. We hope these books will provide enjoyment to children and help to boost their reading and literacy skills.”Jonathan Douglas CBE, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, added: “World Book Day is a great reminder of how important children’s literacy is in developing their skills for the future.

"Our research suggests around 400,000 children don’t have a book of their own, so we’re delighted Morrisons Foundation has chosen our charity again and will be donating books to hundreds of school libraries, providing enjoyment to children.”