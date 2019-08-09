A north-east charity is looking for volunteers for a new community support group.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has bases across Aberdeenshire, is asking people in Deeside to support the newly formed Friends of CLAN Deeside.

The group, which will hold its first meeting on Wednesday 14th August at the Scout Hut in Banchory from 6pm-7pm, will support the charity’s activities in and around Deeside.

CLAN has a support centre in Banchory, a weekly drop-in support service in Aboyne, a regular drop-in service in Ballater and a charity shop in Ballater. The CLAN Support Centre in Banchory’s Posties Walk provides complementary therapies and well-being support each Friday, and CLAN has plans to extend its service in the area.

There are several Friends of CLAN groups, which meet regularly to support fundraising activities, with supporters in Stonehaven, Inverurie and Aberdeen. The groups organise fundraising activities and events to raise awareness of the cancer support services available in the area.

Community Fundraising Co-ordinator Moureen Wilson said: “CLAN’s local support groups are vital to the services we provide as CLAN relies entirely upon support from businesses and local people.

“We are a community-led organisation, and we work hard to ensure we are available to support people affected by cancer wherever they live. As well as our support centres, we have a large number of outreach services where people who live in rural areas can access support without having to venture into Aberdeen.

“Fundraising activities take place across north-east Scotland every week to help us to continue to provide emotional and practical support for people affected by cancer.”

Banchory resident and CLAN board member Mike Wilson, who is coordinating the new Friends of CLAN Deeside group, commented: “CLAN has been serving residents of Deeside for many years, and the charity has very strong support in the region. Cancer affects us all, and CLAN does an incredible job in providing wellbeing services to people at very difficult times.

“I encourage the people of Deeside to come along to the Scout Hut on 14th August for an informal discussion about how we can support this important community service.”

CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Crimond, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call 01224 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.