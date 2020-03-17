Aberdeenshire fitness suites and theatres closed from tonight

All fitness suites operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) will close indefinitely from 6pm tonight (Tuesday, March 17).

This includes saunas and steam rooms where our venues have these facilities, following the latest government guidance in relation to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

LLA theatres, in Aboyne, Alford, Mintlaw (Aden Country Park), Peterhead and Macduff (Arts Centre), will also cease to operate from 6pm tonight.

Lets of school space, public halls and community centres in the evening after 6pm will also be cancelled. This will allow after school clubs to continue to run while schools remain open. They facilities will remain open during the day, but no new lets will be accepted at this time.

As with other businesses and the wider community, LLA continues to be affected by the developing situation.

The council says it is closely monitoring Scottish and UK Government and public health agency advice and will react quickly if any of this changes.

It is expecting other elements of its sport and cultural provision in Aberdeenshire to be affected, and will continue to update customers and the wider public as information becomes available.

A statement said: "We value our customers and we are currently planning ways to offer alternative services, virtual fitness classes for example, until we are able to resume sports and cultural activities in our community facilities.

"We are happy to discuss temporary suspension of your membership with us if your personal circumstances mean this is right for you at this time. We will be happy to help – please email: activeaberdeenshire@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

