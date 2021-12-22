Alford Medical Practice to end contract with NHS Grampian

Alford Medical Practice will end its contract with NHS Grampian in June next year.

Shona Strachan, Partnership Manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “Alford Medical Practice has unfortunately, like many others across the country, found itself in the position of being unable to recruit new GPs and as a result the Partners have taken the very difficult decision to hand back their contract to us.

“The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, along with the practice and other partners, are working together to ensure continued sustainable, high-quality primary care services to patients currently registered at the Alford Practice.

“I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice, however Alford Medical Practice will continue as normal over the next six months and there is no need for patients to change their practice, or take any other action, at this time.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we will keep them informed throughout the process and whilst I fully understand that this is an unsettling time, I can promise that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.”

Dr Nicholas Shanks, Partner at Alford Medical Practice, said: “We cannot continue to provide the level of care we would wish to without recruiting new GPs to the Practice. We have explored every avenue to recruit, however the national shortage of trained GPs, combined with the added pressures that COVID-19 has brought, has meant that we have been unsuccessful.”

Dr Shona Blues, Partner at Alford Medical Practice, said: “We are all very sad to have had to make this decision and we would like to thank all of the Practice staff for their continuing commitment to our patients and the professionalism which they demonstrate every day. I would also like to thank our patients and I can promise that we will work with the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership to make the handover of our contract as smooth as possible.”