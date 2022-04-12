Changing Faces and Clan Cancer Support partner to provide new skin camouflage service

Specialist creams and powders are applied over scars, marks or non-infectious skin conditions, to reduce their appearance.

The products are long-lasting, waterproof and suitable for the face or body. They come in a vast array of shades and colours, ensuring they can be applied to all skin tones.

The specialist Skin Camouflage Service gives adults, young people and children aged over 5, living with a visible difference, a choice over their appearance and a sense of control over how they want to look day to day.

Angela Harris, Changing Faces, Head of Scotland, said: “We can support people to camouflage their visible difference, if doing so will help them lead the life they want. And now, thanks to our new partnership with Clan Cancer Support, we can deliver our monthly clinic in Aberdeen from a superb facility that offers a warm welcome to our clients, and our skin camouflage practitioners.

“Changing Faces and Clan Cancer Support have a shared vision to provide the best possible support for people living in Aberdeen and North East Scotland."

Anyone with a visible difference can refer themselves via the Changing Faces website or can ask their GP or health care practitioner to refer them.

Changing Faces also offers one-to-one counselling and wellbeing support to adults, children and young people across Scotland, as well as a peer support group and self-help guides. The charity also campaigns to increase everyone’s understanding and acceptance of visible difference and disfigurement and reduce prejudice and discrimination.

Kay Johnston, Clan’s Head of Cancer Support Services, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome the partnership with Changing Faces as their values align with Clan’s own. We’re delighted that they will be holding their monthly clinics from Clan House for any of our cancer clients with a visible difference, as well as those from across the community with other types of scars, marks or conditions.

“We are here to support people emotionally and practically, so by forming this partnership we hope to provide a new support system for those that need it most. This service will make a vital impact to people affected by cancer and their journey. Referrals can be made via Changing Faces website or from ourselves as an organisation or by self-referral.”

Whilst many cancer patients can acquire scars and other visible differences because of cancer treatments, the Skin Camouflage Clinic at Clan House is available to anyone with a visible difference.