Clan Cancer Support relaunches therapy offering in Banchory

Therapists Tara McAllister and Callie Lonie

Their centres in Aberdeen, Banchory, Inverurie, Elgin, Crimond, Shetland and Orkney are providing a variety of vital therapies that cancer patients and their families can benefit from.

The range of complementary therapies available varies in each area and are tailored to individual needs after an initial consultation. Clan has introduced several new credible therapists to provide the service, which has been put on hold since 2020. The recently renovated therapy suites will enable cancer patients and their families to have a safe space to experience therapies aimed towards easing pain and worries. Clan recommends that you keep your GP and/or consultant advised of any therapies taken.

Kay Johnston, Head of Cancer Support Services for Clan, said: “Clan is excited to welcome back complementary therapies across all our centres throughout the North-East of Scotland and Islands.

Clan used the break in providing essential complementary therapies throughout the pandemic to reassess the range of therapies on offer. The main objective was to ensure that Clan’s therapy offering aligned with the therapies recognised within the NHS as complementary to conventional treatment for those with a cancer diagnosis. Our therapies will ensure a continuation of care in the community, for those with a cancer diagnosis undergoing treatment. Complementary therapies are designed to support and alleviate some of the physical and emotional side effects that comes with a client’s cancer journey, and they are there for anyone who is affected in any way by cancer – not just those with the diagnosis.

Our offering includes a range of massage including oncology massage; reflexology, reiki, hypnotherapy and many more that you can find in our menu of therapies on Clan’s website.”

Kay continues: “We are so lucky to have had our therapy suites redecorated to reflect modern yet tranquil spaces where escapism can be sought. The redecoration was carefully thought out to ensure it fulfilled a full sensory experience for clients. We have had an incredible input from DECreate Services, Trade Secrets UK, Johnstone’s Decorating Centre Aberdeen and Anderson Contracts Ltd who kindly donated their time and resource to paint the rooms. Dee Carpets helped to provide us with beautiful new flooring, and Ali Munro Plumbing Services installed equipment for the new Salon within the suite of rooms. I cannot thank these companies enough for the difference their generosity has made to Clan.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer due to the pandemic, which is why we have been striving to get our therapies back up and running as soon as it was safe to do so. We are hoping that by our therapy offering returning, it will encourage anyone facing a cancer journey, unsure about what their support options are, to come through the doors of their local centre.”

Clan encourages anyone recently diagnosed, going through treatment, having finished treatment or who have a loved one facing a cancer diagnosis, to get in touch to find out more about the therapy offering in their local area.