Clan Deeside celebrates first anniversary of Banchory centre

Helen Hasnip, Clan Area Coordinator Deeside at the Banchory centre.

Clan, which provides support services for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, opened its Banchory base in April 2021, having had a shared base in the town for the previous five years.

The new support centre provides dedicated space for counselling, complementary therapies, support groups and activities.

Helen Hasnip, Area Coordinator Deeside said: "Following on from a restricted opening last year, I am delighted to say we are now open fully and able to offer all our services. We are currently open three days a week, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 10am – 4pm.

"We would encourage anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis to come along to the centre and see what we have on offer. Weekly activities include, a walking group, Gentle exercise class, Reflexology and Reiki.

“On Thursday, May 12 we are offering a taster session of Guided and Self Led Meditation, facilitated by Lynsey Birnie. If anyone is interested in trying out this relaxing session, please get in touch with the centre on 01330 538967.”

Helen continued: “Clan cancer support has been supporting people affected by cancer throughout the pandemic. We quickly shifted to online resources and telephone support. I am thrilled to say we have come through this and can once again offer face to face support.

“Clan is here for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis. We provide emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

“Our services are freely offered to all from pre-diagnosis and diagnosis through treatment and beyond at support and wellbeing centres located across the north-east of Scotland and Northern Isles.

“As well as our Complementary Therapies CLAN also have a dedicated Children and Families Team and a Nutritionist and Fitness Coach.

“If you or anyone you know has been affected by cancer, you don’t have to go through this alone. At Clan Deeside we can offer both emotional and practical support to all. There is always a warm welcome for anyone coming through the door, and the kettle is always on!”