Collect Only service for lateral flow kits

Next week there will be providing a Collect Only service from 10am-2pm for rapid lateral flow self-test kits at the following locations.

By Dawn Renton
Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:17 pm
Rapid Lateral Flow Tests are available Collect Only next week.

Wednesday, December 29

Inverurie, Fire StationOldmeldrum, Market SquareWesthill, Westhill Shopping ComplexMintlaw, Simpsons Garden Centre

Thursday, December 30

Fraserburgh, Saltoun Square Car ParkBanchory, Bellfield Car ParkPortlethen, Asda Car Park

Friday, December 31

Peterhead Drummers CornerStonehaven, Market SquareEllon, Market Street Shelter

Anyone looking for information on Covid over the festive period should refer to the guidance available online at www.nhsinform.scot