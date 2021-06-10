Mobile testing centre set up at Aboyne for those without Covid symptoms

The facility will enable residents to self-test to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community.

There has been a small rise in the number of positive tests within the community, and the facility will enable residents to self-test to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

They are also encouraged to safely stick to the protection levels and FACTS guidance.

It is estimated that 1 in 3 people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some individuals will be spreading the virus without realising it. Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily but we urge as many people to do it as possible.

The test centre is being set up at the Aberdeenshire Council offices on Bellwood Road, will adhere to strict Covid-secure measures and will operate on a range of days and times to provide easy access for residents as follows:

Friday, June 11 - 10am to 2.30pm

Saturday, June 12 - 10am to 2.30pm

Sunday, June 13 - 10am to 2.30pm

Monday, June 14 - 1pm to 5.30pm

Tuesday, June 15 - 10am to 2.30pm

Wednesday, June 16 - 1pm to 5.30pm

Thursday, June 17 - 10am to 2.30pm

You don’t have to book for the test and people are being encouraged to pop down when they are returning home from essential trips such as food shopping/collecting prescriptions/school so as not to make more journeys than strictly necessary.

On-site parking is limited, so attending on foot is encouraged wherever possible.

You can also self-test at home and can order kits online at: test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/order-lateral-flow-kits/condition

If you don’t have digital access, you can book your order by calling 119.

Anyone testing positive with this lateral flow test at our mobile centre will be notified directly by the NHS and must immediately self-isolate and book a test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 0300 303 2713.

There is support for those needing to isolate - call the Grampian Assistance Hub for more information on 0808 196 3384.

You should not attend the Community Testing Centre if you:

Have Covid symptoms

Have had a positive test in the last 90 days,