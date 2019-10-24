Defib campaign for Hill of Banchory

A fundraising campaign is underway to purchase a lifesaving piece of kit after it transpired there wasn’t one available in the Banchory Sports Village.

There is currently no defibrillator available in the building with the nearest one based at Woodend Barn.

A fundraising campaign is now underway for a new defib to serve Hill of Banchory

Fundraising organisers, GP Karen Barker and physiotherapist, Fiona Melville were surprised to learn that the council say it is not policy to fit out new community buildings with the lifesaving devices.

To that end they have now set the ball rolling and over the next few weeks will be actively promoting the need for a defib to serve Hill of Banchory.

Fiona said: “If anyone knows of any local businesses or organisations who may be interested in helping us with our quest please let us know.

“The Banchory first responders have been very supportive in helping us to move this forward. We have had a fairly good response so far with donations.”

A spokesman for the council responded: “Aberdeenshire Council aims to support the installation of community owned and operated public access defibrillators (PAD) on the outside of appropriate council owned property.

“The installation will require the approval of the Estates Section of Aberdeenshire Council, who will connect the PAD to the building’s electricity supply and pay for the electricity used.”

Anyone interested should contact Fiona via email on: melvillefiona@gmail.com.