Festival of Wellness for International Women's Day

The event will be held at Knockburn Loch Centre

The event has been a dream of Gillian Watt for many years and has finally come to fruition.

This is a charitable event being held in support of two women’s charities – Women's Fund for Scotland makes grants to projects that encourage women’s growth, self-sufficiency and social economic equality; One Woman At A Time is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Kenya, India and UK disadvantaged by social or economic circumstances.

Gillian said: “We have invited practitioners, facilitators, therapists and teachers from across the north of Scotland to provide a wide range of talks, workshops and stands, all of which support, nurture and encourage wellness for all.

"Workshops and talks will take place in the conference centre and sports hall with outdoor activities utilising the spectacular scenery that surrounds the venue.

"A few brave souls will also be able to enjoy a dip in the loch! Knockburn is a stunning setting and perfect for this event.

“In addition to the three workshops, you will be able to sign up on the day for 1-2-1 taster sessions offered by the practitioners in the display area.”